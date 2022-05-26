Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benediction for 2022 Fort McCoy Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Watch as Fort McCoy Garrison Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Rand provides the benediction May 26, 2022, for the 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon at Fort McCoy, Wis. Rand was among several participants in the luncheon that included special guest speakers, special prayers provided by other clergy, and music to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day. Nearly three dozen community members attended the event that also included a free lunch. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845077
    VIRIN: 220526-A-OK556-897
    Filename: DOD_109023077
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Benediction for 2022 Fort McCoy Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    veterans
    chaplain
    Fort McCoy
    Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon

