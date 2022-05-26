Stabilized b-roll of the Carnival Magic cruise ship docked behind the Hampton Roads Naval Museum and the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64) in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia captured on May 26, 2022. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 15:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845063
|VIRIN:
|220526-N-TG517-748
|Filename:
|DOD_109022721
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Carnival Magic in Norfolk behind Hampton Roads Naval Museum, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
