    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carnival Magic in Norfolk behind Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Stabilized b-roll of the Carnival Magic cruise ship docked behind the Hampton Roads Naval Museum and the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64) in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia captured on May 26, 2022. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845061
    VIRIN: 220526-N-TG517-562
    Filename: DOD_109022719
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carnival Magic in Norfolk behind Hampton Roads Naval Museum, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cruise Ship
    Norfolk
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval Museum
    Carnival Magic
    Downtown Norfolk

