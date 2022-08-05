40th Infantry Division's Change of Command Ceremony, 2022

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura L. Yeager relinquished command of the 40th Infantry Division to Maj. Gen. Michael J. Leeney during the change of command ceremony held on Camp Roberts, California, May 8th, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jack J. Adamyk and Staff Sgt. Lani Pascual)
