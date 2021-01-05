445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) began a week-long aeromedical and

global patient movement exercise, Ultimate Caduceus, April 26. Approximately

250 personnel including members of the 445th Airlift Wing and the 88th Air

Base Wing participated in the field training exercise. The exercise

simulates bringing in injured troops from overseas, triaging them to

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and then moving them to longer-term and

advanced care centers known as Federal Coordinating Centers (FCC). FCCs were

used to treat Aeromedical Evacuation patients during Hurricanes Irma and

Maria.