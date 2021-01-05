U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) began a week-long aeromedical and
global patient movement exercise, Ultimate Caduceus, April 26. Approximately
250 personnel including members of the 445th Airlift Wing and the 88th Air
Base Wing participated in the field training exercise. The exercise
simulates bringing in injured troops from overseas, triaging them to
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and then moving them to longer-term and
advanced care centers known as Federal Coordinating Centers (FCC). FCCs were
used to treat Aeromedical Evacuation patients during Hurricanes Irma and
Maria.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845059
|VIRIN:
|210501-F-BT552-594
|Filename:
|DOD_109022708
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
