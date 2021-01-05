Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) began a week-long aeromedical and
    global patient movement exercise, Ultimate Caduceus, April 26. Approximately
    250 personnel including members of the 445th Airlift Wing and the 88th Air
    Base Wing participated in the field training exercise. The exercise
    simulates bringing in injured troops from overseas, triaging them to
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and then moving them to longer-term and
    advanced care centers known as Federal Coordinating Centers (FCC). FCCs were
    used to treat Aeromedical Evacuation patients during Hurricanes Irma and
    Maria.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845059
    VIRIN: 210501-F-BT552-594
    Filename: DOD_109022708
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445th AW participates in USTRANSCOM exercise aeromedical teams and global patient movement, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #445AW #445ASTS #445AES #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient #Ultimate Caduceus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT