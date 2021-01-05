Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    445th AW, DoD Joint Medical Training comes to Georgia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    WAYNESBORO, Georgia -- The 445th Airlift Wing participated as a part of 160+
    Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines in Georgia for the 2021 East Central
    Georgia Medical IRT with a mission to provide no-cost health services during
    June 10 to June 17. The 2021 East Central Georgia Medical IRT is part of a
    Department of Defense initiative called Innovative Readiness Training. IRT
    training missions provide opportunities for military medical, engineering,
    and support personnel to receive training while making an impact in local
    communities throughout the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Master
    Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845057
    VIRIN: 210501-F-BT552-960
    Filename: DOD_109022656
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445th AW, DoD Joint Medical Training comes to Georgia, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #445AW #445ASTS #445AES #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT