WAYNESBORO, Georgia -- The 445th Airlift Wing participated as a part of 160+
Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines in Georgia for the 2021 East Central
Georgia Medical IRT with a mission to provide no-cost health services during
June 10 to June 17. The 2021 East Central Georgia Medical IRT is part of a
Department of Defense initiative called Innovative Readiness Training. IRT
training missions provide opportunities for military medical, engineering,
and support personnel to receive training while making an impact in local
communities throughout the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Master
Sgt. Patrick OReilly)
This work, 445th AW, DoD Joint Medical Training comes to Georgia, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly
