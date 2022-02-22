Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMC Max Elia - Medical Officer Programs Recruiter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220526-N-RB168-1001 Chief Hospital Corpsman Max Elia, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh discusses the Navy Health Services Collegiate Program (HSCP), and how Lt. Cmdr. Diana Tran-Yu, officer in charge of the military medical team in Buffalo, New York, helped provide a boost to recruiting efforts. HSCP is a scholarship program designed to provide financial incentives for students in designated health care professions to complete degree/certification requirements and obtain a commission in the Medical Corps (MC), Dental Corps (DC), or Medical Service Corps (MSC). NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 15:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845056
    VIRIN: 220526-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_109022640
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMC Max Elia - Medical Officer Programs Recruiter, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY #ECMC #HSCP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT