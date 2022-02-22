HMC Max Elia - Medical Officer Programs Recruiter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220526-N-RB168-1001 Chief Hospital Corpsman Max Elia, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh discusses the Navy Health Services Collegiate Program (HSCP), and how Lt. Cmdr. Diana Tran-Yu, officer in charge of the military medical team in Buffalo, New York, helped provide a boost to recruiting efforts. HSCP is a scholarship program designed to provide financial incentives for students in designated health care professions to complete degree/certification requirements and obtain a commission in the Medical Corps (MC), Dental Corps (DC), or Medical Service Corps (MSC). NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)