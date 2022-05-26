Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division conduct a stress shoot during the 3rd ID Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 26, 2022. The rigorous Best Squad Competition tested squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad would represent 3rd ID at the XVIII Airborne Corps competition in July 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845055
    VIRIN: 220526-A-CE555-197
    PIN: 197
    Filename: DOD_109022637
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Best Squad Competition, by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    Best Squad Competition
    lethality
    Dogface Soldiers
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT