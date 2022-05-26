3rd Infantry Division Best Squad Competition

Dogface Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division conduct a stress shoot during the 3rd ID Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 26, 2022. The rigorous Best Squad Competition tested squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad would represent 3rd ID at the XVIII Airborne Corps competition in July 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)
