MCAS New River 101 Days of Summer

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis V. Ebitz, Marine Corps Air Station New River commanding officer, and SgtMaj Douglas W. Gerhardt, MCAS New River sergeant major, talk about memorial day and summer safety on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, May 23, 2022. Remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and represent them well by making the right decisions this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)