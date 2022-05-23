Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS New River 101 Days of Summer

    MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis V. Ebitz, Marine Corps Air Station New River commanding officer, and SgtMaj Douglas W. Gerhardt, MCAS New River sergeant major, talk about memorial day and summer safety on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, May 23, 2022. Remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and represent them well by making the right decisions this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 14:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845029
    VIRIN: 220523-M-KB995-1001
    Filename: DOD_109022468
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS New River 101 Days of Summer, by LCpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    MCIEAST
    Safety Video
    101 Days of Summer
    MCAS New River

