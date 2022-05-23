U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis V. Ebitz, Marine Corps Air Station New River commanding officer, and SgtMaj Douglas W. Gerhardt, MCAS New River sergeant major, talk about memorial day and summer safety on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, May 23, 2022. Remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and represent them well by making the right decisions this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 14:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|845029
|VIRIN:
|220523-M-KB995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109022468
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS New River 101 Days of Summer, by LCpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT