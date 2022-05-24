Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Safe Boating Week 2022 - Safe Boating Operations

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Paul Barnard, a recreational safe boating specialist for the Coast Guard's Eighth District, explains safe boating operations as part of Coast Guard D8's National Safe Boating social media campaign in New Orleans on May 24, 2022. The safe boating operations were performed with the assistance of Coast Guard Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845018
    VIRIN: 220524-G-JO805-1001
    Filename: DOD_109022409
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    This work, National Safe Boating Week 2022 - Safe Boating Operations, by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Station
    New Orleans
    National Safe Boating Week
    boating
    recreational
