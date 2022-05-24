Paul Barnard, a recreational safe boating specialist for the Coast Guard's Eighth District, explains safe boating operations as part of Coast Guard D8's National Safe Boating social media campaign in New Orleans on May 24, 2022. The safe boating operations were performed with the assistance of Coast Guard Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845018
|VIRIN:
|220524-G-JO805-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109022409
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Safe Boating Week 2022 - Safe Boating Operations, by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
