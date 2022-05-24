National Safe Boating Week 2022 - Safe Boating Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paul Barnard, a recreational safe boating specialist for the Coast Guard's Eighth District, explains safe boating operations as part of Coast Guard D8's National Safe Boating social media campaign in New Orleans on May 24, 2022. The safe boating operations were performed with the assistance of Coast Guard Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)