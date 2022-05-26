Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220526-N-NO191-0001 TGM Preparing to Fly

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    A vignette produced by Paramount for release by the U.S. Navy highlighting Top Gun: Maverick cast water survival and flight training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844993
    VIRIN: 220526-N-NO191-0001
    Filename: DOD_109022154
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Top Gun. #FlyNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT