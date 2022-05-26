220526-N-NO191-0001 TGM Preparing to Fly

A vignette produced by Paramount for release by the U.S. Navy highlighting Top Gun: Maverick cast water survival and flight training.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844993
|VIRIN:
|220526-N-NO191-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109022154
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT