    AFDW Ceremonial Honors Mission

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Abigail Meyer 

    Air Force District of Washington

    One of the Air Force District of Washington's core missions is ceremonial honors. The highly skilled and exceptionally talented The United States Air Force Band and United States Air Force Honor Guard provide ceremonial support to the United States Air Force headquarters, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the White House, and worldwide. Here's an inside look at the impact they make where it matters most.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 12:53
    Location: MD, US

    This work, AFDW Ceremonial Honors Mission, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force District of Washington
    AFDW
    United States Air Force Honor Guard
    USAF Band
    USAF Honor Guard
    The United States Air Force Band

