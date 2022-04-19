Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth District – National Safe Boating Week 2022 – The Search Begins

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi helicopter and aircraft crews discuss the capabilities of the Coast Guard’s search assets, how they search visually and how the public can make it easier for rescues crews to find them during a search and rescue case at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi April 19, 2022. Members at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi provided boating safety tips as part of National Safe Boating Week, a week-long annual campaign for the Coast Guard and agency partners to emphasize the importance of safe boating practices and the use of boating safety equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson and Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 12:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844990
    VIRIN: 220419-G-VY010-1002
    Filename: DOD_109021960
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Corpus Christi
    Coast Guard
    Texas
    National Safe Boating Week

