Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi helicopter and aircraft crews discuss the capabilities of the Coast Guard’s search assets, how they search visually and how the public can make it easier for rescues crews to find them during a search and rescue case at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi April 19, 2022. Members at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi provided boating safety tips as part of National Safe Boating Week, a week-long annual campaign for the Coast Guard and agency partners to emphasize the importance of safe boating practices and the use of boating safety equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson and Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 12:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844990
|VIRIN:
|220419-G-VY010-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109021960
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eighth District – National Safe Boating Week 2022 – The Search Begins, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
