This video shows water pouring out of ECP on an M8E1 chemical biological protective shelter (CBPS).
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844983
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-EV437-654
|PIN:
|111111
|Filename:
|DOD_109021903
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Water pouring out of ECP, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT