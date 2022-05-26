Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Committee Considers Cavoli to Command Eucom, Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Senate Committee on Armed Services considers Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli for reappointment to the paygrade of general and to be the commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander of Europe.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 13:11
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:45:26
    Location: US

