Washington Aqueduct Operations Interviews

Rudy Chow - Washington Aqueduct General Manager 00;00;00 - 03;11;23
Mel Tesema - Washington Aqueduct Operations Branch Chief 03;11;24 - 08;29;01
Concerning the operations of USACE's Washington Aqueduct
|06.07.2021
|05.26.2022 11:51
|Interviews
|844972
|210607-A-OI229-647
|DOD_109021649
|00:08:28
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|1
|1
