    Washington Aqueduct Operations Interviews

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Interviews from
    Rudy Chow - Washington Aqueduct General Manager 00;00;00 - 03;11;23

    Mel Tesema - Washington Aqueduct Operations Branch Chief 03;11;24 - 08;29;01

    Concerning the operations of USACE's Washington Aqueduct

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 11:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 844972
    VIRIN: 210607-A-OI229-647
    Filename: DOD_109021649
    Length: 00:08:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Aqueduct Operations Interviews, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Water
    USACE
    Washington Aqueduct

