    Flags In 2022

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) participate in “Flags-In”, where Soldiers placed U.S. flags at the headstones and niche of service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, Va. Over 250,000 flags were planted at the final resting place of our Nation's fallen. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Muniz)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844971
    VIRIN: 220526-A-LY541-001
    Filename: DOD_109021607
    Length: 00:06:56
    Location: FORT MYER, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Army
    The Old Guard
    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment
    TOG
    Flags In

