    Soldier Surprises Daughter Before Graduation

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Capt. Joshua Sik 

    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Chief Warrant Officer Two Trina Sisk gives her daughter, Jai, a congratulatory video followed by a surprise visit for her graduation. After the graduation, Chief Sisk will return Camp Arifjan, Kuwait as part of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command's Operation Command Post in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844970
    VIRIN: 220526-A-NO292-624
    Filename: DOD_109021601
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: AL, US
    Hometown: ENTERPRISE, AL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Reunion
    1st TSC
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    135th ESC
    Graduation Video

