Soldier Surprises Daughter Before Graduation

Chief Warrant Officer Two Trina Sisk gives her daughter, Jai, a congratulatory video followed by a surprise visit for her graduation. After the graduation, Chief Sisk will return Camp Arifjan, Kuwait as part of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command's Operation Command Post in support of Operation Spartan Shield.