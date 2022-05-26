Chief Warrant Officer Two Trina Sisk gives her daughter, Jai, a congratulatory video followed by a surprise visit for her graduation. After the graduation, Chief Sisk will return Camp Arifjan, Kuwait as part of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command's Operation Command Post in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 11:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844970
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-NO292-624
|Filename:
|DOD_109021601
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|AL, US
|Hometown:
|ENTERPRISE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldier Surprises Daughter Before Graduation, by CPT Joshua Sik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT