Phoenix Express 2022 Opening Ceremony B-Roll

220524-N-TC338-1003 TUNIS, TUNISIA (May 24, 2022) Admiral Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, delivers remarks to participating nations for the 17th annual maritime exercise Phoenix Express 2022 in Tunis May 24, 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)
