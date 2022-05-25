The 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels lab is the first line of defense for ground and air fuel at Moody Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844964
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-NU502-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109021511
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd LRS Fuels Lab Quality Control, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT