    RAF Mildenhall TMO Mission

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A few Airmen from across the cargo, personal property, and passenger travel sections of the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron's traffic management operations are here to talk about all of the different moving parts that go into executing their mission.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 10:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844961
    VIRIN: 220526-F-GK113-315
    Filename: DOD_109021433
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    This work, RAF Mildenhall TMO Mission, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics
    Readiness
    Cargo
    TMO
    100th LRS
    100th Air Refuelling Wing

