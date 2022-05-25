AMC Supply Chain Optimization

AMC and its major subordinate commands – including the Lifecycle Management Commands – are in the process of standardizing and streamlining the way it manages the Army supply chain through an initiative called Supply Chain Optimization.
(U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 09:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|844951
|VIRIN:
|220525-A-NF979-921
|Filename:
|DOD_109021239
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
