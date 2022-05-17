An Alabama Air National Guard KC-135 from the 117th Air Refueling Wing conducts the first ever Alabama National Guard to Romanian F-16 mid-air refueling training mission as a part of the state partnership program. B-Roll Package includes complimentary cell phone camera footage for short social media portrait screen orientations.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 09:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844946
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-RX711-386
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109021156
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Alabama Air National Guard 117th Air Refueling Wing Conducts Mid-Air Refueling Training With Romanian F-16 Fighters, by SSG Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT