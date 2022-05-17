Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama Air National Guard 117th Air Refueling Wing Conducts Mid-Air Refueling Training With Romanian F-16 Fighters

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    05.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Hartley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Alabama Air National Guard KC-135 from the 117th Air Refueling Wing conducts the first ever Alabama National Guard to Romanian F-16 mid-air refueling training mission as a part of the state partnership program. B-Roll Package includes complimentary cell phone camera footage for short social media portrait screen orientations.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 09:14
    Romania
    State Partnership Program
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing

