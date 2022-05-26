Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION- Around the Air Force:  Hypersonic Test, Alaska's F-35s, Barrett Portrait Unveiled

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Daly 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, a successful launch of a hypersonic weapon off the California Coast, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska marks the completion of their F-35A fleet, and former secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett is recognized for her accomplishments as her official portrait is unveiled at the Pentagon.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 09:03
    Location: US

