2CR Career Day

The 2d Cavalry Regiment and Vilseck Elementary School partnered up to host a career day for the students on May 17, 2022. 2CR sent medical, Explosive Ordinance Disposal and Stryker crews to let children in the community learn about career fields in the Army.



This video was filmed on May 17, 2022

Video by SGT Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SGT Danilo Pascaretta



Lower third information:



@00:12

SPC Wendy Frias

Medic, 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment