Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CR Career Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    05.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta 

    AFN Bavaria

    The 2d Cavalry Regiment and Vilseck Elementary School partnered up to host a career day for the students on May 17, 2022. 2CR sent medical, Explosive Ordinance Disposal and Stryker crews to let children in the community learn about career fields in the Army.

    This video was filmed on May 17, 2022
    Video by SGT Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SGT Danilo Pascaretta

    Lower third information:

    @00:12
    SPC Wendy Frias
    Medic, 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 07:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844934
    VIRIN: 220517-A-IQ277-156
    Filename: DOD_109020888
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Career Day, by SGT Danilo Pascaretta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th Military Police Brigade
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    4th Squadron 2d Cavalry Regiment
    Vilseck Elementary School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT