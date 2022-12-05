3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducts machine gun live fire range

U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division conduct a M240B machine gun live-fire range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2022. This training strengthens essential skills necessary for rapid deployment within the Indo-Pacific Region, and increases the unit’s proficiency and readiness in various reconnaissance missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)
|05.12.2022
|05.26.2022 06:56
|B-Roll
|844924
|220512-M-VR873-1001
|DOD_109020792
|00:04:08
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
