SHIMODA, Japan (May 22, 2022) - Yoko-pon, the official mascot of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), attended the 83rd annual Shimoda Black Ship Festival this past weekend. This was Yoko-Pon’s first major public appearance since his arrival to CFAY in 2020. The Shimoda Black Ship festival, or Shimoda Kurofune, commemorates Commodore Matthew C. Perry's arrival to Japan, Japan's subsequent opening to international trade, and the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy video by Daniel Taylor)



220522-N-WC492-0001_Yoko-Pon_Goes_to_Shimoda