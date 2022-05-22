Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yoko-Pon Goes to Shimoda

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.22.2022

    Video by Daniel Taylor 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    SHIMODA, Japan (May 22, 2022) - Yoko-pon, the official mascot of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), attended the 83rd annual Shimoda Black Ship Festival this past weekend. This was Yoko-Pon’s first major public appearance since his arrival to CFAY in 2020. The Shimoda Black Ship festival, or Shimoda Kurofune, commemorates Commodore Matthew C. Perry's arrival to Japan, Japan's subsequent opening to international trade, and the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy video by Daniel Taylor)

    220522-N-WC492-0001_Yoko-Pon_Goes_to_Shimoda

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 02:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844920
    VIRIN: 220522-N-WC492-0001
    PIN: 220522
    Filename: DOD_109020664
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, SHIZUOKA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yoko-Pon Goes to Shimoda, by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT