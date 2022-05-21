SHIMODA, Japan (May 21, 2022) - Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, (CNFJ), Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), and The U.S. Seventh Fleet Band attended the 83rd annual Shimoda Black Ship festival this past weekend. The celebration began with an opening ceremony followed by a parade through the town of Shimoda and a memorial service at Gyokusenji Temple. The day concluded with a performance by The U.S. Seventh Fleet Band and a fireworks display. The Shimoda Black Ship festival, or Shimoda Kurofune, celebrates Commodore Matthew C. Perry's arrival to Japan, Japan's subsequent opening to international trade, and the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy video by Daniel Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 02:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844919
|VIRIN:
|220521-N-WC492-0001
|PIN:
|220521
|Filename:
|DOD_109020632
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 220521-N-WC492-0001 Black Ship Festival, by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
