    Eighth Army 2022 LANPAC video

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Diana Rose Faulve 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army promotional video created for the 2022 LANPAC event in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Video produced by Spc. Diana R. Faulve/Eighth Army public affairs office)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 01:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844917
    VIRIN: 220425-A-NZ592-0001
    Filename: DOD_109020577
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: KR

    This work, Eighth Army 2022 LANPAC video, by SPC Diana Rose Faulve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hooah
    south korea
    highlight
    inspiration
    eighth army

