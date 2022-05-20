Pacific Update - NMRTC Yokosuka Mass Casualty Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NMRTC Yokosuka Mass Casualty Drill

25 MAY 2022

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 25, 2022) - On 20 May over 900 US and JMSDF Medical personnel will participate in a joint mass casualty exercise. The scenario is an 8.0 earthquake effecting the Kanto Plain, and will test the team's ability to quickly adapt, process and treat multiple patients. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)