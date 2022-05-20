Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Update - NMRTC Yokosuka Mass Casualty Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    AFN Yokosuka

    PID: 220525-YKS-NMRTCYokosukaMassCaualtyDrill-Coto
    Title: NMRTC Yokosuka Mass Casualty Drill
    Date: 25 MAY 2022
    VIRIN: 220525-N-JC445-1001
    Runtime: 00:59:29
    Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
    Producer: MC2 Mario Coto

    Font ID:
    (0:05) - PO2 Mario Coto, Reporting

    (0:17) - Joseph Paul
    Emergency Manager, NMRTC Yokosuka


    Caption/Lead:
    220525-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 25, 2022) - On 20 May over 900 US and JMSDF Medical personnel will participate in a joint mass casualty exercise. The scenario is an 8.0 earthquake effecting the Kanto Plain, and will test the team’s ability to quickly adapt, process and treat multiple patients. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 22:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844905
    VIRIN: 220525-N-JC445-1001
    Filename: DOD_109020394
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - NMRTC Yokosuka Mass Casualty Drill, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    Mass Casualty Drill
    USNH Yokosuka
    Pacific Update
    NMRTC Yokosuka
    MC2 Mario Coto

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT