Los Angeles (May 25, 2022) B-Roll of U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) and amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) on a Fox Corporation studio tour during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) in Los Angeles, May 25, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 21:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844872
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-SN516-1116
|Filename:
|DOD_109020313
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LA Fleet Week Fox Corporation Studio Tour, by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS

