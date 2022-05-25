LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2022) 1st Marine Division Band performs at Pershing Square during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW), May 25, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 20:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844851
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-YV347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109020206
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Marine Division Band performs at Pershing Square during Los Angeles Fleet Week, by Member: 1708780, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
