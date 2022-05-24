Yesterday at LAFW

A short video that highlights the events of Los Angeles Fleet Week that happened on May 24, 2022.
LAFW is an annual, multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services held on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles over the Memorial Day Weekend. Free to the public, the event features public ship tours, military displays and equipment demonstrations, live entertainment, aircraft flyovers, and a Galley Wars culinary cook-off competition between Navy, Army, Marine and Coastguard teams. The event is May 24-30. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Jordan Jennings)
