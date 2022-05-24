Yesterday at LAFW

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A short video that highlights the events of Los Angeles Fleet Week that happened on May 24, 2022.



LAFW is an annual, multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services held on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles over the Memorial Day Weekend. Free to the public, the event features public ship tours, military displays and equipment demonstrations, live entertainment, aircraft flyovers, and a Galley Wars culinary cook-off competition between Navy, Army, Marine and Coastguard teams. The event is May 24-30. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Jordan Jennings)