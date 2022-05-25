(May 15, 2022) Sailors assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes funeral detail participate in a funeral service for a Navy veteran. Navy military funerals are conducted to recognize the proud American tradition of honorable service which Navy men and women have given to their country. Our Nation regards the memorializing of its military deceased as an honorable and sacred obligation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 19:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844844
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-WX604-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109020132
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSGL Funeral Honors, by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
