    NSGL Funeral Honors

    IL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    (May 15, 2022) Sailors assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes funeral detail participate in a funeral service for a Navy veteran. Navy military funerals are conducted to recognize the proud American tradition of honorable service which Navy men and women have given to their country. Our Nation regards the memorializing of its military deceased as an honorable and sacred obligation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 19:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: IL, US

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Honors
    Taps
    Veterans
    Funeral
    NSGL

