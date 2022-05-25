NSGL Funeral Honors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



(May 15, 2022) Sailors assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes funeral detail participate in a funeral service for a Navy veteran. Navy military funerals are conducted to recognize the proud American tradition of honorable service which Navy men and women have given to their country. Our Nation regards the memorializing of its military deceased as an honorable and sacred obligation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)