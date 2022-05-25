SAN PEDRO, Calif. (May 25, 2022) – Marines unload a M777A2 howitzer in the parking lot of the Battleship USS Iowa Museum during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 25, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan)
|05.25.2022
|05.25.2022 18:36
|B-Roll
|844838
|220525-N-TC096-781
|DOD_109020015
|00:00:17
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|0
|0
