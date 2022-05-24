Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Mentoring Panel

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command hosted a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, May 24, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 17:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 844821
    VIRIN: 220524-F-ZS999-0011
    Filename: DOD_109019813
    Length: 01:24:13
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Mentoring Panel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFMC mentoring
    AFMC mentor

