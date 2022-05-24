The Air Force Materiel Command hosted a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, May 24, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 17:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|844821
|VIRIN:
|220524-F-ZS999-0011
|Filename:
|DOD_109019813
|Length:
|01:24:13
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Mentoring Panel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT