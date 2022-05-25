Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 13: Crisis Communication

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    In this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we will be discussing communication during a crisis, disaster, or other emergency.

    To help us delve deeper into the topic we’ll be joined by Commander Matthew Kroll, Coast Guard Chief of Media Relations, and Ms. Karen Naumann, a DINFOS Public Affairs & Communication Strategy Qualification Course instructor.

    Links:

    pavilion.dinfos.edu/
    PAVILION is an interactive learning tool and extensive knowledge base of trusted resources related to DoD PA/VI that is accessible, searchable and available 24/7.

    youtube.com/DINFOSofficial
    YouTube channel of the Defense Information School, the U.S. military's training institution for public affairs and visual information. We share student work, video coverage of our events, and award-winning military video products.

    facebook.com/defenseinformationschool/
    Official Facebook page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals.

    https://www.linkedin.com/school/defense-information-school/
    Official LinkedIn page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals.

    Dinfos.dma.mil
    The official website of the Defense Information School (DINFOS). The school trains US military, DoD civilian, international military, and interagency students in a variety of subject areas, including public affairs, print journalism, photography, video production, broadcast journalism, broadcast equipment maintenance, and various forms of graphic design and digital media.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 15:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 844805
    Filename: DOD_109019447
    Length: 00:38:00
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Crisis Communication
    DINFOS Live

