A short video offering tips about boot camp. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 15:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844803
|VIRIN:
|220524-M-BK403-464
|Filename:
|DOD_109019410
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boot Camps Tips: Combat Fitness Test, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
