Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, completed the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on May 24, 2022. The confidence course is composed of different obstacles that are designed to physically and mentally challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 15:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844802
|VIRIN:
|220524-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109019408
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Confidence Course, by Cpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
