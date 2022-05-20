An official ceremony was held May 20 at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, to activate the 804th Test Group as part of reorganizing AEDC to align with the traditional Air Force structure.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 17:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|844801
|VIRIN:
|220524-F-EX543-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109019397
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
|Hometown:
|TULLAHOMA, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AEDC stands up 804th Test Group with ceremony, by David Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
