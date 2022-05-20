Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AEDC stands up 804th Test Group with ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by David Wright 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    An official ceremony was held May 20 at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, to activate the 804th Test Group as part of reorganizing AEDC to align with the traditional Air Force structure.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 17:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 844801
    VIRIN: 220524-F-EX543-0001
    Filename: DOD_109019397
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Hometown: TULLAHOMA, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AEDC stands up 804th Test Group with ceremony, by David Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Activation
    Test Group
    Arnold AFB
    AEDC
    804th
    Jeffrey Geraghty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT