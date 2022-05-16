The Army Surgeon General and commanding general of MEDCOM, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, and the Command Sergeant Major of MEDCOM, Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, send greetings to the Army Veterinary Corps.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 16:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|844794
|VIRIN:
|220516-A-AM516-663
|Filename:
|DOD_109019389
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Veterinary Corps Anniversary message from MEDCOM command, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT