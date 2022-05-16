Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Veterinary Corps Anniversary message from MEDCOM command

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The Army Surgeon General and commanding general of MEDCOM, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, and the Command Sergeant Major of MEDCOM, Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond Hough, send greetings to the Army Veterinary Corps.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 16:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 844794
    VIRIN: 220516-A-AM516-663
    Filename: DOD_109019389
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Veterinary Corps Anniversary message from MEDCOM command, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    food
    vaccine
    veterinarian
    Army veterinary
    vaccine safety
    army food safety

