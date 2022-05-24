Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rio Guanajibo Chief's Report

    PUERTO RICO

    05.24.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    On May 24, 2022, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, signed a Chief's Report recommending a plan for congressional approval to help reduce the risk of flooding along the Río Guanajibo River Basin in Puerto Rico. The plan includes a 1.5 mile levee, drainage ditches and a floodwall for the municipality of Mayagüez; Construction of 1 mile of levee and removal of a railroad bridge in Hormigueros. The plan also includes river channel improvements around San German, and 70 acres of environmental mitigation to help offset the impacts the plan would have to the environment. The signing of the report progresses the project to Congress for authorization.

    Location: PR

