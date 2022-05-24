SFC Shanna-Kay Scott-Why I Serve

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Shanna-Kay Scott is from Kingston, Jamaica. She is a Fires Center of Excellence Headquarters Detachment Non-Commissioned Officer. Her military occupational specialty is 42A.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844766
    VIRIN: 220524-D-GJ183-966
    Filename: DOD_109018950
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    FCOE
    Fort Sill
    human resources administrator
    Why I Serve

