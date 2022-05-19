Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Holds Change of Watch Ceremony for Master Chief Petty Officer

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Telfair Brown  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    CAPE MAY, NJ--Master Chief Jason M. Vanderhaden was relieved as Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard by Master Chief Heath B. Jones during a military change-of-watch ceremony May 19 at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey. U.S. Coast Guard video

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    CAPE MAY, NJ, US 

    Master Chief
    Change of Watch
    Vanderhaden
    Heath Jones

