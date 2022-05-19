Coast Guard Holds Change of Watch Ceremony for Master Chief Petty Officer

CAPE MAY, NJ--Master Chief Jason M. Vanderhaden was relieved as Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard by Master Chief Heath B. Jones during a military change-of-watch ceremony May 19 at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey. U.S. Coast Guard video
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844765
|VIRIN:
|220519-G-OY189-182
|Filename:
|DOD_109018938
|Length:
|01:31:55
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
