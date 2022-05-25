Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division compete in the "Best Squad Competition" during Ivy Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 24, 2022. Ivy Week is a way for the Mountain Post to practice esprit de corps by challenging Soldiers and allowing them to compete amongst each other in multiple events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Collin S. MacKown)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 15:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844764
|VIRIN:
|220525-A-HJ987-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109018937
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson Ivy Week 2022 "Best Squad Competition", by SPC Collin MacKown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
