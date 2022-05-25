Fort Carson Ivy Week 2022 "Best Squad Competition"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division compete in the "Best Squad Competition" during Ivy Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 24, 2022. Ivy Week is a way for the Mountain Post to practice esprit de corps by challenging Soldiers and allowing them to compete amongst each other in multiple events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Collin S. MacKown)