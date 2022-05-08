Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 8 May 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    This month we look at a lock that has had all its water removed, how survey crews keep our waterways safe, birds are getting new habitat in the Chesapeake Bay, and we preview National Dam Safety Awareness Month by going out to California to get a look at one dam that is going through a massive safety overhaul.

    #USACE, #Habitat #DamSafety #surveyors #Lock #civilengineering

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 13:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 844760
    VIRIN: 220508-A-OI229-312
    Filename: DOD_109018914
    Length: 00:11:22
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 8 May 2022, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dam
    Environment
    Civil Works

