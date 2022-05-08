Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 8 May 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This month we look at a lock that has had all its water removed, how survey crews keep our waterways safe, birds are getting new habitat in the Chesapeake Bay, and we preview National Dam Safety Awareness Month by going out to California to get a look at one dam that is going through a massive safety overhaul.



