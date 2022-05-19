64th Aggressors participate in WSINT 22-A

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844758" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Jon Flickinger, 706th Fighter Squadron pilot, flies a Weapons School Integration 22-A mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. The principal testament to the value of the Aggressor program is the consistent dominance of the U.S. Air Force during recent conflicts. The 64th AGRS is currently assisting the U.S. Air Force Weapons School by providing realistic threat replication for students participating in the Weapons School Integration exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)