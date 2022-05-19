Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    64th Aggressors participate in WSINT 22-A

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Maj. Jon Flickinger, 706th Fighter Squadron pilot, flies a Weapons School Integration 22-A mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. The principal testament to the value of the Aggressor program is the consistent dominance of the U.S. Air Force during recent conflicts. The 64th AGRS is currently assisting the U.S. Air Force Weapons School by providing realistic threat replication for students participating in the Weapons School Integration exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844758
    VIRIN: 220519-F-LY743-3001
    Filename: DOD_109018888
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, 64th Aggressors participate in WSINT 22-A, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Aerial Photography
    Nellis Air Force Base
    NTTR
    64th AGRS

