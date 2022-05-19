Maj. Jon Flickinger, 706th Fighter Squadron pilot, flies a Weapons School Integration 22-A mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. The principal testament to the value of the Aggressor program is the consistent dominance of the U.S. Air Force during recent conflicts. The 64th AGRS is currently assisting the U.S. Air Force Weapons School by providing realistic threat replication for students participating in the Weapons School Integration exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844758
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-LY743-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109018888
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 64th Aggressors participate in WSINT 22-A, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
