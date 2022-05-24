U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade; and U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia, Air National Guard, conduct a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration exercise as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22 at Bornholm, Denmark, May 24, 2022. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command’s Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. As part of the annual U.S.-led exercise, parts of the Danish army, navy, and air force train littoral defense from Bornholm and in the Baltic Sea as part of the bilateral training exercise led by the United States in order to build readiness and interoperability within the NATO allies. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Dominique' Crittenden)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844757
|VIRIN:
|222505-A-YW311-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109018886
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|BORNHOLM, DK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-14th FA “Steel Warrior Battalion” Air/Land Raid - Bornholm, DNK, by SPC Dominique Crittenden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT