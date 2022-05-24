Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-14th FA “Steel Warrior Battalion” Air/Land Raid - Bornholm, DNK

    BORNHOLM, DENMARK

    05.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Dominique Crittenden 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade; and U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia, Air National Guard, conduct a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration exercise as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22 at Bornholm, Denmark, May 24, 2022. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command’s Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. As part of the annual U.S.-led exercise, parts of the Danish army, navy, and air force train littoral defense from Bornholm and in the Baltic Sea as part of the bilateral training exercise led by the United States in order to build readiness and interoperability within the NATO allies. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Dominique' Crittenden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844757
    VIRIN: 222505-A-YW311-0001
    Filename: DOD_109018886
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: BORNHOLM, DK

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-14th FA “Steel Warrior Battalion” Air/Land Raid - Bornholm, DNK, by SPC Dominique Crittenden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    EuropeanSupport2022

