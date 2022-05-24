1-14th FA “Steel Warrior Battalion” Air/Land Raid - Bornholm, DNK

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844757" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade; and U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia, Air National Guard, conduct a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration exercise as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22 at Bornholm, Denmark, May 24, 2022. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command’s Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. As part of the annual U.S.-led exercise, parts of the Danish army, navy, and air force train littoral defense from Bornholm and in the Baltic Sea as part of the bilateral training exercise led by the United States in order to build readiness and interoperability within the NATO allies. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Dominique' Crittenden)