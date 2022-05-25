Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll for Change of Responsibility 1st Cavalry

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman 

    120th Infantry Brigade

    Change of responsibility for 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood, Tx. on May 25, 2022. Sergeant Major Ryan Meurer hands off the responsibilities to Sergeant Major Tamara Williams.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844754
    VIRIN: 220525-A-OG608-1001
    Filename: DOD_109018881
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll for Change of Responsibility 1st Cavalry, by SPC Shawn Fogleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Sergeant Major
    1st Calvary
    350th PAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT