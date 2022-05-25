B-Roll for Change of Responsibility 1st Cavalry

Change of responsibility for 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood, Tx. on May 25, 2022. Sergeant Major Ryan Meurer hands off the responsibilities to Sergeant Major Tamara Williams.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844754
|VIRIN:
|220525-A-OG608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109018881
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
