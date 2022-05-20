Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSCC celebrates Arbor Day, plants 37 native trees at MWR Sports Park

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Stefanie Hauck 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    As part of an ongoing effort to further develop Defense Supply Center Columbus’ urban forest under the Tree City USA program, 37 larger caliper native trees were planted at the DSCC MWR Sports Park May 10 by Installation Management personnel. The trees were celebrated during the annual DSCC Arbor Day ceremony at the MWR Sports Park on May 20 with a reading of the 2022 Arbor Day Proclamation by Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management – Columbus Site Director Kristine Freels and a brief discussion on the importance of the Tree City USA program.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 12:37
    Location: OH, US

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    Arbor Day
    Defense Supply Center Columbus
    Tree City USA

