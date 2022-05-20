DSCC celebrates Arbor Day, plants 37 native trees at MWR Sports Park

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of an ongoing effort to further develop Defense Supply Center Columbus’ urban forest under the Tree City USA program, 37 larger caliper native trees were planted at the DSCC MWR Sports Park May 10 by Installation Management personnel. The trees were celebrated during the annual DSCC Arbor Day ceremony at the MWR Sports Park on May 20 with a reading of the 2022 Arbor Day Proclamation by Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management – Columbus Site Director Kristine Freels and a brief discussion on the importance of the Tree City USA program.